KEARNEY - Phyllis J. Finkner, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Minden United Methodist Church, 340 N. Newell Ave. in Minden with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. The service will be livestreamed to the church's YouTube and Facebook page.
Interment will be held following services at Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
--
Phyllis Jeanne (Hefti) Finkner was born Jan. 31, 1927, to Robert J. Hefti Sr. and Ethel A. "Allie" (Young) Hefti in Adams, the youngest of five children. Her oldest brother was nearly 26 years old when Phyllis was born. She attended school in Adams and graduated from Adams High School in 1944. Following high school graduation, she taught in one-room schools in the Adams area, including two years at the Lenora Country School and two years at the Pleasant Plain School. During that time, she also attended classes at the University of Nebraska.
On June 4, 1948, Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, John Richard "Dick" Finkner, at the Methodist church in Adams. Following their marriage, Dick entered the University of Nebraska Medical School in Omaha while Phyllis taught for one year at Omaha's District 66 in a one-room school near Boys Town. When their first child, John Michael "Mike," was born, Phyllis took a year off from teaching and then returned to a two-room school on L Street in Omaha.
After Dick completed medical school, they moved to Minden in 1953 with their lifelong friends, Bob and Mary Lea Butler, to start a medical practice. After their move to Minden, three additional children joined their family: ZoAnne, Matthew and Sara.
Phyllis was a member of the Minden United Methodist Church where she was active in United Methodist Women and the choir. She also led a Bible study group and participated in PEO, Eastern Star, Rebekahs, Sweet Adelines, flower and garden club, bridge club and birthday club. She appreciated music, playing the violin and piano, and loved the challenge of crossword puzzles. Phyllis and Dick enjoyed traveling with the Butlers, spending winters at South Padre Island, camping or spending weekends at their cabin at Harlan County Lake, fishing and being on the boat. Phyllis was an avid follower of Minden Whippets and Nebraska Cornhusker sports and loved attending the activities of her children and grandchildren. She also cherished the company of their family and many friends.
In 2017, Phyllis and Dick moved to a retirement community in Kearney and subsequently to the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home. Phyllis died Dec. 11, 2021, at the Central Nebraska Veteran' Home in Kearney attaining the age of 94.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years; her children, Mike (Kathy) Finkner of Kearney, ZoAnne (Dennis) Kunnemann of Imperial, Matthew (Ann) Finkner of Lincoln, and Sara (Dennis) Mann of Lincoln; her sisters-in-law, Marlene Veerhusen of Adams and Sharon Walker of Branson, Missouri; 13 grandchildren and their spouses; 38 great-grandchildren with three more on the way; as well as nieces and nephews.
Phyllis's parents died when she was very young - her father when she was 13 and her mother when she was 17. Also preceding her in death were her siblings and their spouses, including Howitt (Hazel), Robert Jr., Ruth (Clarence) Gottula, and Paul (Lorraine) along with sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Mary Lea and Orville Weber, Cliff Veerhusen and Kenneth Walker.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Minden United Methodist Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.