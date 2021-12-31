Phyllis Moon

Minden resident, 77

MINDEN - Phyllis "Philly" K. Moon, 77, of Minden died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Bethany Home in Minden.

A celebration of life open house will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Sat., June 4, 2022, at the Minden Evangelical Free Church.

Private family interment will be prior to services at the Minden Cemetery.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.

Phyllis Kay Moon was born on Jan. 18, 1944 to Helen and Arthur Moon.

Survivors include her children Michael William Riley and Michelle Lee Mosley; and four grandchildren.