Phyllis E. Neemann
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
HOLDREGE - Phyllis E. Neemann, 87, of Holdrege, formerly of Kearney, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Holdrege Memorial Home.
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Cemetery with the Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
Phyllis was born March 22, 1934, in Oakdale to Raymond and Emma (Newton) Burkhead. When she was 5 her family moved to Missouri, then Iowa and then to Kearney when she was 10.
On June 1, 1952, Phyllis married Roger Johnson in Kearney. The couple was married until the time of Roger's death in 1974. She worked at Kearney Public Schools for nine years.
Phyllis later married Merlin Neemann on May 12, 1978. They made their home in Gibbon where she was a longtime employee of Foster's Family Foods and later Morris Press.
Phyllis was a member of Kearney First Lutheran Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Craig (Bonnie) Johnson of Holdrege, Sonda (Bernie) McClellen of Moorefield, Brent Johnson of San Antonio, Texas, Janice Teten of Auburn, Michael (Judy) Neemann of Lorton, Susan (Roger) Rice of Nebraska City; daughters-in-law, Jolene Neemann of Omaha and Toby Johnson of Kearney; brother-in-law, Lee (Jo) Neemann of Lakeland, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Burkhead of Overton, Gladys Johnson of Holdrege and Helen Neemann of Lincoln; several grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; as well as, several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Darlene (Harold) Johnston; brothers and sister-in-law, Eugene Burkhead and John (Beverly) Burkhead.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney First Lutheran Church or to Riverside Cemetery.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Riverside Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
1 Entry
We are so sad to see this. Phyllis was a wonderful person. We enjoyed working with her for many years. She was faithful, hard working and you could depend on her to do whatever you asked and do it well. Loved her sense of humor too! Rest In Peace sweet Phyllis.
Kay and Fred Reed
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results