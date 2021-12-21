Menu
Phyllis E. Neemann
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
HOLDREGE - Phyllis E. Neemann, 87 of Holdrege, formerly of Kearney, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Holdrege Memorial Home.
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Cemetery with Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. today at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney First Lutheran Church or to Riverside Cemetery.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Riverside Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
We are so sad to see this. Phyllis was a wonderful person. We enjoyed working with her for many years. She was faithful, hard working and you could depend on her to do whatever you asked and do it well. Loved her sense of humor too! Rest In Peace sweet Phyllis.
Kay and Fred Reed
December 21, 2021
