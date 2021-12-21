HOLDREGE - Phyllis E. Neemann, 87 of Holdrege, formerly of Kearney, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Holdrege Memorial Home.
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Cemetery with Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. today at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney First Lutheran Church or to Riverside Cemetery.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2021.