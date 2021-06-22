MERNA - Phyllis Sommer, 91, of Merna died Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home in Merna.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Kathy Salts officiating.

Burial will be at the Merna Cemetery. A visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Survivors include her children, Cary Sommer of Callaway, Mark Sommer of Kearney, Corinne Sommer of North Platte, Russ Sommer of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Lane Sommer of Anselmo; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 22, 2021.