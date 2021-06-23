Phyllis Sommer

Merna resident, 91

MERNA - Phyllis Sommer, 91 of Merna died Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home in Merna.

Funeral service will be on Friday at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Kathy Salts officiating.

Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery in Merna.

A visitation will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. with family greeting from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Survivors include her children, son, Cary Sommer of Callaway, son Mark Sommer of Kearney, daughter, Corinne Sommer of North Platte, son, Russ Sommer of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and son, Lane Sommer of Anselmo; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.