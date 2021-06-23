Menu
Phyllis Sommer
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE

Phyllis Sommer

Merna resident, 91

MERNA - Phyllis Sommer, 91 of Merna died Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home in Merna.

Funeral service will be on Friday at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Kathy Salts officiating.

Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery in Merna.

A visitation will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. with family greeting from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Survivors include her children, son, Cary Sommer of Callaway, son Mark Sommer of Kearney, daughter, Corinne Sommer of North Platte, son, Russ Sommer of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and son, Lane Sommer of Anselmo; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Jun
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
My sincerest sympathies to your family at the loss of your dear mother Phyllis she was a joyful person and will be missed in the Merna community.
Dennis Lyon
Friend
June 24, 2021
Prayers for all of you. May God be next to you in the coming weeks.
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Acquaintance
June 21, 2021
I Always Enjoyed Phyliss, Such a Happy Person!
Always a Great Smile!
Leta Roth
Leta Roth
Acquaintance
June 21, 2021
