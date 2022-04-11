Menu
Racheal Joy Chandler
ANSELMO - Racheal Joy Chandler, 65, of Anselmo died Thursday, April 7, 2022.
The funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Broken Bow United Methodist Church.
Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery at Anselmo.
A visitation will be 1-8 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Racheal was born Feb. 16, 1957, to Chester and Laura (Cudaback) Gascho, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
She married Thomas Sallee. He preceded her in death. After his passing Racheal married Patrick Lewis Chandler on Sept. 17, 1982.
Survivors include her husband Patrick Chandler; children, Gwen Chandler (Books), of Sutherland, Ben Chandler of Lincoln; sisters, Becky Weller of North Platte, Deb Wescoat of Cario, Laurie Zimbelman of Boelus, Margaret Bates of Anselmo, Peg Chandler of Merna, Sue Kiser of Grand Junction, Colo., and Laura Marquez of Larkspur, Colo.; brothers, John Gascho of Lawton, Okla., Earl Gascho of Rocket, Texas, Don Gascho of Greencastle, Pa., Dan Gascho of Picayune, Miss., and Mike Chandler of Anselmo; and six grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 11, 2022.
Our deepest sympathies, we wish we could be there. We will be praying for the family to have a peaceful heart. We will miss Racheal, biggest hugs and kisses to you all.
Tammy and Patricia Smeltzer/ Cudaback
Family
April 11, 2022
So sorry to hear of this. Thoughts and Prayers to You all at this time and the days ahead !!! Annie Campbell (Dalby) & Family
Jamie and Annie Campbell
Friend
April 11, 2022
Sorry to hear of your loss. Sending prayers for His love and peace for each of you. Mary Smith (Howard) & family
Mary Smith
Friend
April 11, 2022
So sorry to hear of Racheal’s passing!
Bert & Bobbi Kirkpatrick
Friend
April 10, 2022
Love and prayers for the family of Rachel. She will be missued by many Darlyne and amily.
Darlyne Lindly
Friend
April 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stefanie Eggleston
April 10, 2022
Rachael was a sweetheart and will be missed deeply. Drew said she was a awesome cook. Prayers to going out to PAT AND FAMILY
Patty Olney
Friend
April 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Hempstead
Friend
April 10, 2022
My heart breaks for your family. I was blessed to know Rachel for the year I lived in Broken Bow. She was so kind and warm. She made my little family feel so welcomed and loved. We stayed in touch a little bit through social media over the years and I think of her everytime I see a bee or enjoy honey. What a beautiful soul. The world is a little dimmer without her in it. God bless and keep you all until you meet again.
Desiree
Friend
April 10, 2022
All your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rachael was a great role model, an awesome lady, so sweet and kind, she taught me a few things during the time of being with the family. She was an amazing woman and loved dearly by her family. Love you all and praying for Pat, Gwen and family, and Ben and family.
Branigan Dame
Friend
April 10, 2022
May your broken hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate Racheal's life. May God bless this family with prayers of strength, endurance and an abundance of outpouring love. We love you all!!
Teri Cudaback family
Family
April 10, 2022
Racheal, you have touched the lives of so many - specifically my own. Offering youngsters from all around the world a place in your home was surely a challenge but you made me feel at home and loved throughout the entire stay and beyond. Having been your very first exchange daughter, it was a first for all of us. I still speak of you and Pat as my American Mum and Dad - more than 20 years after my stay. My thoughts and prayers are with Pat, Gwennie and Ben, as well as your beautiful grandchildren Riley, Chandler, Emma and Maverick and the rest of the family. I wish I could be there with you. Rachel - Mom, you will be dearly missed. Love you.
Pia Weimer
Daughter
April 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Pam Rodriguez
Friend
April 9, 2022
Racheal was a wonderful person and it was always a good time when we worked together at the Chief. She will be missed by all who loved her. May God wrap his arms around you all and help you get through this difficult time.
Crystal Collins-Erwin
Coworker
April 9, 2022
