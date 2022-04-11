ANSELMO - Racheal Joy Chandler, 65, of Anselmo died Thursday, April 7, 2022.
The funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Broken Bow United Methodist Church.
Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery at Anselmo.
A visitation will be 1-8 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Racheal was born Feb. 16, 1957, to Chester and Laura (Cudaback) Gascho, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
She married Thomas Sallee. He preceded her in death. After his passing Racheal married Patrick Lewis Chandler on Sept. 17, 1982.
Survivors include her husband Patrick Chandler; children, Gwen Chandler (Books), of Sutherland, Ben Chandler of Lincoln; sisters, Becky Weller of North Platte, Deb Wescoat of Cario, Laurie Zimbelman of Boelus, Margaret Bates of Anselmo, Peg Chandler of Merna, Sue Kiser of Grand Junction, Colo., and Laura Marquez of Larkspur, Colo.; brothers, John Gascho of Lawton, Okla., Earl Gascho of Rocket, Texas, Don Gascho of Greencastle, Pa., Dan Gascho of Picayune, Miss., and Mike Chandler of Anselmo; and six grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 11, 2022.