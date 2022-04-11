Racheal, you have touched the lives of so many - specifically my own. Offering youngsters from all around the world a place in your home was surely a challenge but you made me feel at home and loved throughout the entire stay and beyond. Having been your very first exchange daughter, it was a first for all of us. I still speak of you and Pat as my American Mum and Dad - more than 20 years after my stay. My thoughts and prayers are with Pat, Gwennie and Ben, as well as your beautiful grandchildren Riley, Chandler, Emma and Maverick and the rest of the family. I wish I could be there with you. Rachel - Mom, you will be dearly missed. Love you.

Pia Weimer Daughter April 10, 2022