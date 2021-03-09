ARNOLD - Ralph Larson, 88, of Arnold, formerly of Omaha, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home near Arnold.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold with Father Thomas Gudipalli officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
A time to greet the family will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at St. Agnes Catholic Church with a rosary service to follow at 7 p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary of Arnold is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Betty of Arnold; children, Deb Breuer of Auburn, Diana Carlin of San Antonio, Texas, David Larson of Longmont, Colorado, and Daniel Larson of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 9, 2021.