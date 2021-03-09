My greatest sympathy to Betty and the Larson Family. The Larson's were the epitome of "neighbors" when our families grew up across the street from each other in Omaha. I think my sister baby-sat their kids and Diana babysat me. So many memories of Ralph and my dad (Mike Saner), at the end of the day with a beer, playing fetch with Lady (Ralph's black lab), the neighbors playing cards to the wee hours of the morning, swapping garden produce, and watching out for each other. And I will never forget that Ralph was there for my dad during his time of need before he passed in 1983. Ralph will live in on with the greatest of memories from my childhood. God Bless.

Jeannie (Saner) Chytil March 11, 2021