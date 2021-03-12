ARNOLD - Ralph Larson, 88, of Arnold died peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in his home with family.
Funeral services were today at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold with Father Thomas Gudipalli officiating.
Inurnment was at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.
A visitation and rosary service was Thursday at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Arnold was in charge of arrangements.
Ralph was born June 2, 1932, to Ollie and Sophie Larson near Curlew, Iowa.
Ralph married Betty Gaul on Nov. 26, 1955.
Survivors include his wife Betty Larson; his children, Deb Breuer of Auburn, Diana Carlin of San Antonio, Texas, David Larson of Longmont, Colorado, and Daniel Larson of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 12, 2021.