SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Ramona Louise Wescoat, 69, of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Loup City and Kearney, died Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Sept. 6, 1951, in Loup City to Alfred and Louise Gill.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Wescoat; children, Jason Wescoat, Stacey Gladfelter, Jeanne Wescoat, Tammie Chaplain and Terri Nicholson; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 9, 2021.