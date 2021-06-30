Ranae Howard

Kearney resident, 64

KEARNEY - Ranae Howard, 64, of Kearney lost her two-year battle with pancreatic cancer and died peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021, with her family by her side.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Dennis Davenport officiating. The service will also be live streamed through the church website at https:/www.kearneyfirstumc.orgatch-online.

Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. today at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

--

Ranae Lyn Howard was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Cozad to Dale and Nadine (Brandt) Eatherton. Ranae grew up in Cozad and Wood River and moved to Kearney at age seven. She attended Kearney Public Schools and graduated from Kearney High with the class of 1975.

On July 2, 1976, Ranae married Bob Howard at the First United Methodist church in Kearney. To this union three children were blessed, Bret, Broc and Brooke.

Ranae had an infectious smile and a true zest for life. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed her time with friends during women's league. She was also a fan of all sports especially those involving the Kearney High Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers. She was quite possibly one of the first women to manage a Fantasy Football League team and could not be pulled away from the television set on Sundays during the fall. Ranae was also known to enjoy pulling a one-armed bandit and picking her favorite keno numbers. But, without a doubt her favorite pastime was spending time with family and attending her grandchildren's activities.

Ranae was a former member of the Kearney Little League Board, Kearney Legion Baseball Board of Directors, Kearney Bearcat Boosters and the First United Methodist Church in Kearney.

Survivors include her husband, Bob Howard of Kearney; sons, Bret (Amanda) Howard of Boise, Idaho, Broc (Erin) Howard of Kearney; daughter Brooke (Gil) Valenzuela of Kearney; grandchildren, Maizey and Damon Howard, Hayden and Henson Howard, and Alex Valenzuela; sister, Tami Anderson of Kearney; step-mother, Mary Ann Eatherton of Gibbon; sisters-in-law, Gilberta Eatherton of Gibbon, Sheri Eatherton of Kearney, and Deb Linden of Pleasanton; brothers-in-law, Larry Dix of Lincoln, Bill (Kathy) Howard of Omaha, Garry (Lorrie) Howard of North Platte; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ranae was preceded in death by her mother Nadine Eatherton; father Dale Eatherton; twin sister, Ronda Dix; brothers, Terry and Steve Eatherton; in-laws Bill and Juanita Howard.

Memorials are suggested to the family for Kearney Area Animal Shelter, AseraCare Hospice or Kearney Tackles Cancer in Kearney.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.