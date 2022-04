KEARNEY - Randy G. Harrison, 61, of Kearney died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.Burial will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to services Tuesday the funeral home.Memorials are suggested to the UNMC Transplant Program in care of the family.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.