KEARNEY - Randy G. Harrison, 61, of Kearney died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Burial will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to services Tuesday the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the UNMC Transplant Program in care of the family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 15, 2022.