KEARNEY - Randy G. Harrison, 61, of Kearney died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Kris Pfeil will officiate and burial will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday and also one hour prior to services Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
Randy was born April 13, 1961, in Kearney to Lester R. and Velda R. (Brisbin) Harrison. After high school he worked several jobs, including Kings Food Host, Little Mexico, GPAC, KD Cable, Ace Irrigation, Kayton Electric and also for a contractor in Kansas City. He eventually had to give up working due to his health. Randy was a double transplant patient.
Survivors include his son Randy Harrison Jr. of Minden; daughter Moriah (Josh) Haslett of Springfield, Mo.; stepson Marshal Curry of Kearney; stepdaughter Tanya Chastain of Clinton, Mo.; mother, Velda Harrison of Minden; brothers, Vernon Harrison, Roger (Deb) Harrison, Darrell (Kris) Parlier and Terry (Kim) Parlier, all of Kearney; sisters, Teresa (Lonnie) Gifford of Paxton and Earlene (Gary) Lantis of Upland; grandchildren, Randy Harrison III, Andru, Wyatt, Gryffin, Wanda, Alexis, Colin, Julio, Isabella and Ernesto; ex-wife, Roberta Harrison of Montrose, Mo.; several nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Lester; grandparents; and one uncle.
Memorials are suggested to the UNMC Transplant Program in care of the family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 16, 2022.