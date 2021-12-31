KEARNEY - Ray E. Bickford, 75, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Guide Rock Cemetery in Guide Rock.
Ray was born May 6, 1946, in Kearney to Wilbur and Dolores (Ingram) Bickford. He grew up in Kearney and attended Kearney High School.
He married Barb Pritts on March 12, 1976, in Norton, Kan. The couple was blessed with two children, Mandy and Ben. Ray built grain bins and later did masonry work. He retired from UNK after many years of employment. He enjoyed, going to casinos, talking about old cars but most of all, cherished his time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Barb Bickford of Kearney; daughter, Mandy (Barry) Stearns of Ewing; son, Ben (Dawn) Bickford of Kearney; grandchildren, Barrett and Colten Stearns and Landon and Hailey Bickford; sister, Tovey Srack of Kearney; as well as many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; five sisters; and his step-father.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 31, 2021.