LOUP CITY - Ray Lee Hinrichsen, 75, of Grand Island died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Ray's wishes were to be cremated.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m Friday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island. All services will follow the current health directives, masks will be required, social distancing observed and limited number of people in attendance.
Ray was born June 3, 1945, at Lexington to Walt and Anna (Hemstrom) Hinrichsen. He spent his childhood in Overton and graduated from Overton High School in 1963. Ray attended Grand Island Business School graduating in 1967. He worked for Jack and Jill, Hansen Wholesale and Fox Construction.
Ray also worked for the Grand Island Schools system for 14 years before retirement in 2007. He enjoyed playing slow pitch ball and umpiring being known as "Crazy Ray." He was also known for his popcorn balls and sharing them with others. He also worked at the Presbyterian Church on weekends and the Platt-Duetsche as a greeter and member.
On July 2, 1967, Ray and Mary Jane (White) were married in Lexington at the Presbyterian church. In 2017 they celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane of Grand Island; daughter, Letrisa; son, Tyson and Danielle Hinrichsen and four grandchildren, Katinya, Tristen, Mason and Lincoln; great-grandson, Malachi; twin brother, Jay; brothers, Wilmer and Dean; and sisters, Lucille Moore and Delores Ropers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Richardson; brother, Floyd; sisters-in-law, Delila Hinrichsen, Marge Hinrichsen and Fern Hinrichsen; brothers-in-law, Norman Richardson and Louie Ropers.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church and the Adult Daycare Center with Grand Island Generation Center.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.