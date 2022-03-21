AURORA - Raydene Bacon, 72, of Aurora on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Aurora. The Rev. Mark Seiker will be the celebrant.
Interment will be at the Aurora Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. A Rosary will be at 7:00, following the visitation.
--
Raydene Ann Bacon, the daughter of Ray and Ann (Ramold) Timmerman was born at O'Neill, Neb. on Sept. 11, 1949, and passed away at Aurora, Neb. on March 19, 2022 at the age of 72.
She grew up in O'Neill with her 14 brothers and sisters. Raydene graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in O'Neill. She worked at the nursing home in O'Neill during high school, then moved with her sister to Kearney to work at Good Samaritan Hospital in housekeeping.
Raydene married Melvin Bacon on Feb. 13, 1971, at O'Neill. They lived in Cozad and Kearney before moving to Aurora in March 1973. They had eight children, Andrew, Duane, Matt, Kevin, Dean, Anna, Heather and Becky. Raydene stayed at home to raise their family and later on went to work at the Hamilton Motor Inn on weekends, Memorial Hospital and Hamilton Manor before going to work in the cafeteria at Aurora Public Schools for 17 years.
Raydene was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed doing paint by number pictures, puzzles, gardening, being an Elvis fan and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Melvin of Aurora; 8 children, Andrew Bacon of Grand Island, Duane Bacon of Aurora, Matt Bacon of Gainesboro, Tenn., Kevin (Angie) Bacon of Tilden, Dean Bacon of Aurora, Anna Bacon of Aurora, Heather (Shawn) Nienhueser of Grand Island and Becky (Chris) Benger of Aurora; 13 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; 14 siblings, Mary Schulte, A.J. Timmerman, Raymond Timmerman, Barb Larsen, Janet Kubik, Bill Timmerman, Kate Clouse, Ed Timmerman, Tim Timmerman, Margaret Kubik, Joe Timmerman, David Timmerman, Dan Timmerman and Rita Hoctor, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends who will cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Josiah.
Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.
