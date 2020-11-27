KEARNEY - Regia M. Applegate, 83, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at St. John's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Services will be held at a later date.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Regia M. Applegate was born March 6, 1937, in Munich, Germany.
She married James Applegate on Nov. 12, 1955. The couple lived on a farm south of Gibbon for 61 years. Regia worked at Walmart for 30 years.
Survivors include her son, Scott Applegate and wife Janis of Gibbon; granddaughter, Sarah Applegate and fiancé Michael Mota of Lincoln; brother, Siegfried Muth of Wirzburg, Germany; and several nieces and nephews.
Regia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Applegate; two brothers; and a sister.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 27, 2020.