René Reinke
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
Kearney resident, 84
KEARNEY - René J. Reinke, 84, of Kearney died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a wake service to follow at 7 p.m. Please use the west doors of the church when attending the services at the church. Masks are required to attend services.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
René was born July 6, 1936, in St. Paul to Karl and Mary Wissbaum. The family moved to Kearney in 1949. She attended Kearney High School and graduated in 1954 and attended Nebraska State Teachers College.
While working at Consumer Public Power she met Samuel Reinke. On April 4, 1959, they were married at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. They started married life in Orchard and then moved to Kearney in 1970. In addition to raising their children she worked at Kearney Public Schools and was a bookkeeper for Reinke's Heating, Air and Electric Inc.
She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, canning, genealogy, pets Snuggles and Rambo, the children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events, and Husker football. Many requested her potato salad for special meals.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Samuel Reinke of Kearney; daughters, Michele (William) Carlson of Lincoln, Sharon (Gary) Jensen of Wilcox and Candice (Jeff) Kreutzer of Kearney; sons, Samuel S. (Diane), Jeffrey (Twilla), Kent (Amy) and Kevin, all of Kearney; sister, Phyllis Hawes of Hastings; grandchildren, Bryce (Ashley) Carlson, Amber (Eric) Toombs, Vade (Stephanie) Jensen, Sarah Jensen, Danielle (Peter) Longo, Jared (Shayne) Reinke, Tanner Reinke (Morgan), Tiana Reinke (Anthony), Lindsay (Dusty) Ayles, Hannah and Wyatt Kreutzer; great-grandchildren, Morgan Carlson, Oliver Toombs, Marlene Jensen, Amelia, Charles, Sophie and Bennett Longo, Margo Reinke, Charlie Ayles, and many nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
René was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Mary Wissbaum; in-laws, Marian and Wilfred Lenzen, Richard Hawes, Lyle and Connie Reinke, Iris and Robert Flenniken and David Reinke; nephew, Greg Reinke; grandson, Matthew Carlson; and father- and mother-in-law, Oswald and Stepanka Reinke.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
NE
Mar
28
Wake
7:00p.m.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
NE
Mar
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I remember Rene' well, and was sad to hear of her death. Condolences to Sam and the family. God Bless.
Joyce Hogan
March 28, 2021
We offer our condolences today.
Kirk Noller
March 28, 2021
A Great Lady to work with!
Dennis Dop
March 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all the Reinke family as the grieve the loss of their loved one.
John & Paula McCarty
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results