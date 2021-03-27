Kearney resident, 84
KEARNEY - René J. Reinke, 84, of Kearney died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a wake service to follow at 7 p.m. Please use the west doors of the church when attending the services at the church. Masks are required to attend services.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
René was born July 6, 1936, in St. Paul to Karl and Mary Wissbaum. The family moved to Kearney in 1949. She attended Kearney High School and graduated in 1954 and attended Nebraska State Teachers College.
While working at Consumer Public Power she met Samuel Reinke. On April 4, 1959, they were married at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. They started married life in Orchard and then moved to Kearney in 1970. In addition to raising their children she worked at Kearney Public Schools and was a bookkeeper for Reinke's Heating, Air and Electric Inc.
She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, canning, genealogy, pets Snuggles and Rambo, the children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events, and Husker football. Many requested her potato salad for special meals.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Samuel Reinke of Kearney; daughters, Michele (William) Carlson of Lincoln, Sharon (Gary) Jensen of Wilcox and Candice (Jeff) Kreutzer of Kearney; sons, Samuel S. (Diane), Jeffrey (Twilla), Kent (Amy) and Kevin, all of Kearney; sister, Phyllis Hawes of Hastings; grandchildren, Bryce (Ashley) Carlson, Amber (Eric) Toombs, Vade (Stephanie) Jensen, Sarah Jensen, Danielle (Peter) Longo, Jared (Shayne) Reinke, Tanner Reinke (Morgan), Tiana Reinke (Anthony), Lindsay (Dusty) Ayles, Hannah and Wyatt Kreutzer; great-grandchildren, Morgan Carlson, Oliver Toombs, Marlene Jensen, Amelia, Charles, Sophie and Bennett Longo, Margo Reinke, Charlie Ayles, and many nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
René was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Mary Wissbaum; in-laws, Marian and Wilfred Lenzen, Richard Hawes, Lyle and Connie Reinke, Iris and Robert Flenniken and David Reinke; nephew, Greg Reinke; grandson, Matthew Carlson; and father- and mother-in-law, Oswald and Stepanka Reinke.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 27, 2021.