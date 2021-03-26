KEARNEY - Rene J. Reinke, 84, of Kearney died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with a wake service to follow at 7 p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2021.