KEARNEY - Rene J. Reinke, 84, of Kearney died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating.Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with a wake service to follow at 7 p.m.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.