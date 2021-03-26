Menu
Rene J. Reinke
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Rene J. Reinke, 84, of Kearney died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with a wake service to follow at 7 p.m.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
NE
Mar
28
Wake
7:00p.m.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
NE
Mar
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Rene' well, and was sad to hear of her death. Condolences to Sam and the family. God Bless.
Joyce Hogan
March 28, 2021
We offer our condolences today.
Kirk Noller
March 28, 2021
A Great Lady to work with!
Dennis Dop
March 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all the Reinke family as the grieve the loss of their loved one.
John & Paula McCarty
March 27, 2021
