Rex R. Hand
KEARNEY - Rex R. Hand, 88, of Kearney died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Kearney.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 28, 2021.
So very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your entire family.
Sharyl Hazlett (Trimble)
Other
June 30, 2021
So very sorry. I know my dad Gary Sanders will miss Rex. Your family is in our thoughts
Jodi Sanders Schliefert
Other
June 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Rex was a good man.
Mike Luth
Friend
June 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Rex's death. Know he will be missed by all.
Phyllis Mazankowski
Friend
June 29, 2021
Dave, Terry & Hand family, I´m so sorry for your loss. I know how difficult this time is. May GOD bless you and give you comfort knowing Rex is at peace. Jeanne
Jeanne Morton
June 29, 2021
Gisel, Jerrel and family - My thoughts and prayers are with you during this sorrowful time. I know he is loved dearly and will be so missed. My memories of him were from Jerrel´s baseball games and how he was such an avid fan. Enjoy your find memories!
Jane Musil
June 28, 2021
