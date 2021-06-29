Rex Hand

Kearney resident, 88

KEARNEY - Rex R. Hand, 88, of Kearney died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 pm, Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton with the Dean Hanson officiating.

Burial will follow the service at the Pleasanton Cemetery with military honors graveside.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today with the family greeting friends at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation services.

Rex was born in Pleasanton on July 12, 1932, to Raymond and Julia (Klein) Hand. He attended school in Pleasanton until Feb. 1951 at which time he enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.

On May 21, 1953, Rex married Betty Rolfsmeyer in Kearney. To this union a son and three daughters were born. Upon returning from the service, Rex joined his father in the well drilling business. They resided in Pleasanton until 1966, at which time he, the family and the business moved six miles south of Pleasanton. Rex became the owner of Hand Well Company in 1973 and retired from the business in 2008. With retirement in 2010, Rex and Betty moved to Kearney. He was in Brookstone Gardens from Jan. 2020 to Nov. 2020 when he moved into his daughter and son-in-law's home north of Kearney.

Rex joined the Pleasanton Fire Department when he was 16 and remained active until 1966. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, past member of the Kearney Elk's Club, Nebraska Well Drillers Association from 1951 to 2008, Suburban Fire Board for Buffalo County from 1998 to 2018, and Town and Country Bank board from 1973 to 2018.

Rex worked hard and played even harder. He did not know the word no. When asked to do something for someone, it was considered done and it was done right if not better. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. He loved hunting and fishing and socializing with his friends. He was a fun-loving guy and always out to have a good time while making sure that everyone else had a good time too.

Survivors include his daughters, Connie (Lymon) Reiss of Kearney, Darla (Leland) Skeen of Gibbon, Gisel (Dave) Krueger of Kearney; son, Dave (Terry) Hand of Kearney; brother Norman of Kearney; sisters-in-law, JoAnne and Rita Rolfsmeyer; many cousins; 14 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; nieces; nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty; brother-in-law, Allen Rolfsmeyer; sister-in-law, June Hand; and son-in-law, Monty Warnken.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

