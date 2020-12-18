HASTINGS - Rhett Charles Schultz, infant son of Ryan and Nichole (Malm) Schultz of Holdrege, was born at rest on Dec. 11, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private family graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating. This service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
A private visitation was held.
--
The family was excited for the January 2021 arrival of Rhett, who shared the same perfect nose of his sister, Ella; and perfect mouth and chin of his brother, Reed.
Rhett is deeply loved by his dad and mom, Ryan and Nichole (Malm) Schultz; big sister, Ella; and big brother, Reed, all of Holdrege; his grandparents: Tim and Barb Malm of Holdrege; Lori and Randy Harouff of Stamford and Randy and Rose Schultz of Ness City, Kansas; great-grandparents, Robert and Delores Schultz of Beatrice; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and extended relatives.
A memorial has been established in Rhett's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com
to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 18, 2020.