HASTINGS - Rhett Charles Schultz, infant son of Ryan and Nicole (Malm) Schultz of Holdrege, was born at rest on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Mary Lanning Heathcare in Hastings.

Arrangements are pending with Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 16, 2020.