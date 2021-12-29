LINCOLN - Richard Paul "Dick" Garrelts died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. He was surrounded by his family at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln after a long fight with cancer.
Richard's family will hold a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. His family requests that you come ready to share fond stories. Scattering of his ashes will take place at a later date with close family.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.