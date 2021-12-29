Menu
Richard Paul "Dick" Garrelts
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
LINCOLN - Richard Paul "Dick" Garrelts died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. He was surrounded by his family at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln after a long fight with cancer.
Richard's family will hold a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. His family requests that you come ready to share fond stories. Scattering of his ashes will take place at a later date with close family.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy goes out to the Garrelts family. When Dick would visit his Aunt Marie Fox in Riverdale we would always get together and play in her yard for hours. He was always a kind and fun loving boy.
Jerry Maul
January 9, 2022
Garrelts family: My sympathy at this sad time. Dick was the carrier for our rural Riverdale roadside mailbox. My young daughter Erica equated him with Santa Claus, as he delivered the Sears Christmas Toy Catalog every autumn! All the catalogs were thick and heavy back then, but Dick never complained. He always took the time to wave and smile. All was right with the world when we saw him coming up the road. Thanks Dick. Rest in Peace.
Kathy Campbell
January 8, 2022
