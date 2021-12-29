Garrelts family: My sympathy at this sad time. Dick was the carrier for our rural Riverdale roadside mailbox. My young daughter Erica equated him with Santa Claus, as he delivered the Sears Christmas Toy Catalog every autumn! All the catalogs were thick and heavy back then, but Dick never complained. He always took the time to wave and smile. All was right with the world when we saw him coming up the road. Thanks Dick. Rest in Peace.

Kathy Campbell January 8, 2022