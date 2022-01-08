Richard 'Dick' Garrelts

Kearney resident, 69

LINCOLN - Richard Paul "Dick" Garrelts, 69, of Kearney died in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. He was surrounded by his family at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln after a long fight with cancer.

Richard's family will hold a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. His family requests that you come ready to share fond stories.

Scattering of his ashes will take place at a later date with close family.

The son of Edwin Paul Garrelts and the grandson of Orville Walter and Laura Strong, Richard was born on Aug. 15, 1952 and grew up in the Kearney area. Richard enlisted in the army in 1972. The following year, while stationed in Giessen, Germany, the sister of an army friend prepared to visit, requesting that her brother find her a date for New Year's Eve. Mimi first heard Richard on one of the many audio letters sent by her brother and immediately fell in love with his voice. The two began to write letters, and she fell further in love with his wit and prose. They met for the first time in December 1973 at the Frankfurt airport and later had a first date at Dachau (yes, really) and the Munich Hofbrauhaus. They married in 1975, and made a life for themselves in Lytle, Texas, where Richard worked as a finish carpenter and where they had two children. In the mid 1980s, at the behest of his grandparents, Richard returned to Nebraska to run their farm. Richard was also a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service for almost 25 years and was especially known for acts of kindness both large and small and the care he showed his elderly customers. Richard was a beloved husband and father and will be forever missed and thought of.

Survivors include his wife, Mary "Mimi" Garrelts; son, Richard Paul "Rick" Garrelts, Jr. and his wife, Alyssa, and children, Richard III, Rena, and Ruthanne of Westfield, Ind.; and daughter, Jodi Lea Garrelts of Lincoln; along with many close friends who meant everything to him.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

