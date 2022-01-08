Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Paul "Dick" Garrelts
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE

Richard 'Dick' Garrelts

Kearney resident, 69

LINCOLN - Richard Paul "Dick" Garrelts, 69, of Kearney died in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. He was surrounded by his family at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln after a long fight with cancer.

Richard's family will hold a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. His family requests that you come ready to share fond stories.

Scattering of his ashes will take place at a later date with close family.

--

The son of Edwin Paul Garrelts and the grandson of Orville Walter and Laura Strong, Richard was born on Aug. 15, 1952 and grew up in the Kearney area. Richard enlisted in the army in 1972. The following year, while stationed in Giessen, Germany, the sister of an army friend prepared to visit, requesting that her brother find her a date for New Year's Eve. Mimi first heard Richard on one of the many audio letters sent by her brother and immediately fell in love with his voice. The two began to write letters, and she fell further in love with his wit and prose. They met for the first time in December 1973 at the Frankfurt airport and later had a first date at Dachau (yes, really) and the Munich Hofbrauhaus. They married in 1975, and made a life for themselves in Lytle, Texas, where Richard worked as a finish carpenter and where they had two children. In the mid 1980s, at the behest of his grandparents, Richard returned to Nebraska to run their farm. Richard was also a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service for almost 25 years and was especially known for acts of kindness both large and small and the care he showed his elderly customers. Richard was a beloved husband and father and will be forever missed and thought of.

Survivors include his wife, Mary "Mimi" Garrelts; son, Richard Paul "Rick" Garrelts, Jr. and his wife, Alyssa, and children, Richard III, Rena, and Ruthanne of Westfield, Ind.; and daughter, Jodi Lea Garrelts of Lincoln; along with many close friends who meant everything to him.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sympathy goes out to the Garrelts family. When Dick would visit his Aunt Marie Fox in Riverdale we would always get together and play in her yard for hours. He was always a kind and fun loving boy.
Jerry Maul
January 9, 2022
Garrelts family: My sympathy at this sad time. Dick was the carrier for our rural Riverdale roadside mailbox. My young daughter Erica equated him with Santa Claus, as he delivered the Sears Christmas Toy Catalog every autumn! All the catalogs were thick and heavy back then, but Dick never complained. He always took the time to wave and smile. All was right with the world when we saw him coming up the road. Thanks Dick. Rest in Peace.
Kathy Campbell
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results