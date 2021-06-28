PHOTO

Richard Haggard

Napa, California resident, 83

NAPA, Calif. - Richard Dean Haggard, 83, of Napa, California died on June 7th at home, while telling a story to a friend and listening to music.

A memorial service will be held on July 8th, at 10 a.m. at Napa Valley Memorial Park, 2383 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558.

--

Richard Dean Haggard was born in Kearney on March 28, 1938, to Henry Wesley Haggard and Eva Elizabeth Mary Haggard (Peeke). He endured a childhood full of challenges and setbacks and benefited from the kindness of the Kotsiopulos family as a young adult. After graduating from Kearney High School, he left for San Francisco, California where he met his wife Burgl (Burgie) Berger. They were married in 1961 shortly before he left for the Army. He served in Germany, returned to work at Hunter's Point Naval Shipyard and made a home in Daly City. His son, Michael was born in 1970, and he and Burgie welcomed Karen in 1973. In 1974, the family moved to Napa, and his career as a Nuclear Inspector continued at Mare Island Naval Shipyard until his retirement in 1994. Richard enjoyed many hobbies and pursuits over his lifetime. In his retirement, he and Burgie loved rock hunting at Patrick's Point State Park and camping all over California in their RV. He introduced his grandson to rocks through the Napa Rock and Gem Club and took all of his grandchildren on many camping adventures to Fallen Leaf Lake, Doran Beach and various state parks in Northern California. As his grandchildren grew, he was an ardent supporter of their sports pursuits and could often be spotted in his fedora watching the game and telling stories to his fellow fans. He also loved music, dancing, eating out and playing bocce ball.

Survivors include his children, Michael Haggard and Karen Taylor, their spouses, Mechele Small Haggard and Troy Taylor, and four grandchildren, Justin Haggard, Sophia Haggard, Cameron Taylor and Collin Taylor; his nephews, Steven Haggard and Daniel Haggard; and he is greatly missed by his companion, Donna Cohan, and close friend, Justo Perez.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Burgie Haggard, who passed in 2015.

Contributions in his honor may be made to Boys Town (www.boystown.org) or to the Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.orgsn/).