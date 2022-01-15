Richard Hoffman

Elm Creek resident, 77

KEARNEY - Richard E. Hoffman, 77, of Elm Creek died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

A Celebration of life will be at a later date.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

--

Richard Eugene Hoffman was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Kearney to Richard and Dorothy (Laue) Hoffman. He was raised in the area and attended Elm Creek High School. Richard proudly served in the USMC from 1961, until his honorable discharge in 1965. Following his time in the service, he married Anna Castellanos. Richard owned and operated numerous car washes while in California. Richard later married Patricia Bjornson in Bullhead City, Ariz. The family moved to Elm Creek in 1995 and Richard followed in 2006.

In his younger years, Richard enjoyed bowling, hunting and playing softball. Most recently he enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, and his tractor.

Survivors include his wife, Tricia Hoffman of Elm Creek; sons, Ricardo "Shorty" Hoffman and wife, Suzanne of Elm Creek, Casey Hoffman of Kearney, and Erik Hoffman of Elm Creek; grandchildren, Elani, Trenton, Anna, and Ayston Hoffman; siblings, Doug (Elaine) Hoffman of Kansas City, Mo., Dave (Carol) Hoffman of Amherst, LaVonne (Lyle) Hebb of Odessa, Patty Welty-Hoffman (Carroll Sole) of Nelson, Melanie (Joel) Kanode of Shelton, Rick (Dotty) Hoffman of Elm Creek, Connie Slack of Kearney, Tammy (Matt) Bartling of Kearney and James Hoffman of Kearney; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hoffman of Maxwell; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Richard was preceded In death by his parents; and brother, Dennis Hoffman.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

