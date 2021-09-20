HOLDREGE - Richard Dale "Dick" Johnson, 83, of Holdrege died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m.
A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Revs. Dr. Mark Crist and Troy Vandament officiating.
Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
Richard was born July 1, 1938, at the Brewster Hospital in Holdrege, the youngest of six sons born to Carl and Bessie (Bell) Johnson. He received his primary education from Mascot and following the death of his father, the family moved to Holdrege. He continued his education and then graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1956. Richard pursued higher education and obtained his journeyman's license and then became a licensed electrician.
On Oct. 27, 1955, Richard married Shirley E. Trollope at Phillipsburg, Kansas. This union was blessed with four children, Terry, Mikeal, Deb and Tammy. Together the family enjoyed camping and fishing. The family made their home in McCook for 16 years, where Richard owned and operated his own business, Zip Electric.
Richard was a hard worker; starting as a young boy, he worked many jobs, including working as a paperboy, shoeshine boy, pinsetter and setting blue rocks, then as an electrician at Holdrege Electric and Kramer Electric; at Oxford Cheese in maintenance, and then as an owner/operator of Johnson Electric.
Richard was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege, Holdrege Trap/Gun Club, a lifetime ATA Member (Amateur Trapshooting Association), and the McCook Volunteer Fire Department.
Richard enjoyed dancing in the living room with his wife, Shirley; trapshooting, old cars, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events, proudly wearing their buttons! He enjoyed spending time with his family, including his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter.
He will be remembered for his plaid shirts, suspenders and his flattop haircut and his ability to fix anything!
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Shirley Johnson of Holdrege; three daughters, Terry (Tidyman) Borden and her husband, Jon of Alma; Deb Ritz of Beatrice and Tammy Nelson and her husband, Jerry of Kearney; nine grandchildren, Steven Tidyman and his wife, Nicole, Scott Tidyman, Josh Tidyman and his wife, Nicole, Jeremy Nelson, Ritchie Ritz and his wife, Haley, Jacob Ritz, Amy Coupaud and her husband, Eric. Sara Klingelhoefer and her husband, Chase, and Maggie Nelson; 13 great-grandchildren, Abbie, Kelsey, Megan, Caliyah, Quinten, Jonathan, Jaden, Chyenne, Aurora, Aubree, Landen, Steele and Georgie; one great-great-granddaughter, Lillie; (plus one great-great-grandchild due in October); one brother, George Johnson of Castle Rock, Colorado; four sisters-in-law, Veneta Johnson of Holdrege, Cheera Johnson of Rapid City, South Dakota, Donna Vandament and her husband, Jim, of Pryor, Oklahoma, and Linda Johnson-Trollope of Holdrege; one brother-in-law, Lynn Trollope and his wife, Tracy of Sturgis, South Dakota; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mikeal Johnson on Aug. 1, 1976; one son-in-law, Douglas Tidyman; four brothers, Robert R. Johnson, Kenneth C. Johnson and wife, Sally, Charles A. Johnson, and James Lloyd "Jim" Johnson and wife, Elinor, two brothers-in-law, Lester Trollope, and Larry Trollope; two sisters-in-law, Joy Goos; and Bonnie Johnson; and three nephews, Robert James Vandament, James Beckman, and Tracy Vandament.
A memorial has been established in Richards's honor and will be designated at a later date.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 20, 2021.