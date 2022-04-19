Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Glenn "Dick" King
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Richard "Dick" Glenn King, 85, of Kearney, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
An open house will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday with a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Audrey's home, 2912 Antelope Ave., in Kearney.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials in lieu of flowers in Richard's honor are suggested to the organization of your choice.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Dick was a high school classmate. We were in FFA together. Dick was a good farmer.
Lloyd & Patsy Taber
School
April 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results