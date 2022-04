KEARNEY - Richard "Dick" Glenn King, 85, of Kearney, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.An open house will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday with a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Audrey's home, 2912 Antelope Ave., in Kearney.There will be no visitation.Memorials in lieu of flowers in Richard's honor are suggested to the organization of your choice.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.