TUCSON, Ariz. - Richard G. Kizzier, 90, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Life Care Center in Tucson.

There will be no services.

Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

--

Richard was born April 23, 1931, in Crescent, Iowa, to Roy H. and Lucy (Ochampaugh) Kizzier. He graduated from Holdrege High School. After attending college at Northwestern University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952. He was honorably discharged in 1956.

Richard married Yvonne Moran at Holdrege on May 31, 1959.

After working for his father at Kizzier-Anderson Chevrolet in Holdrege he moved to Kearney and opened Kizzier Chevrolet, which he owned and operated for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne of Tucson, Arizona; son, Kyle (Wendy) of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Cynthia (Dan) Theobald of Kearney; brother, Roy (Cheryl) of Lincoln; sister, Carolyn Naglestad of San Diego, California; three grandchildren, Natalie, Julia and Sean Kizzier; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dwayne and sister Joyce Webers.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, 3205 Highway 30W, Kearney, NE 68845.



Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 3, 2021.