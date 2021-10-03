Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Kizzier
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
TUCSON, Ariz. - Richard G. Kizzier, 90, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Life Care Center in Tucson.
There will be no services.
Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
--
Richard was born April 23, 1931, in Crescent, Iowa, to Roy H. and Lucy (Ochampaugh) Kizzier. He graduated from Holdrege High School. After attending college at Northwestern University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952. He was honorably discharged in 1956.
Richard married Yvonne Moran at Holdrege on May 31, 1959.
After working for his father at Kizzier-Anderson Chevrolet in Holdrege he moved to Kearney and opened Kizzier Chevrolet, which he owned and operated for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne of Tucson, Arizona; son, Kyle (Wendy) of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Cynthia (Dan) Theobald of Kearney; brother, Roy (Cheryl) of Lincoln; sister, Carolyn Naglestad of San Diego, California; three grandchildren, Natalie, Julia and Sean Kizzier; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dwayne and sister Joyce Webers.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, 3205 Highway 30W, Kearney, NE 68845.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry to learn of Dick´s passing. The Kizzier´s are very special friends of the entire Hendrickson family. My sympathies to Yvonne and the rest of the family.
Julie Hendrickson Ford
Friend
October 4, 2021
A class guy.
Jerry Hanson
October 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Ted and Joanne Theobald
Family
October 2, 2021
Many happy and fun memories of times spent with Dick and Yvonne while they lived in Kearney. Sympathy to all the family. Fondly, All the George family: Fred, Nancy, Tracy and Kerri and families
Fred and Nancy George
Friend
October 2, 2021
Many many memories. My thoughts and prayers are with you. R I P Dick
Joe Way
Work
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results