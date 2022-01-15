Richard 'Dick' Mayfield

Shelton resident, 93

KEARNEY - Richard A. "Dick" Mayfield, 93, of Shelton died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney.

Graveside services with military honors will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Shelton Cemetery at Shelton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Monday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River. Those planning to attend the visitation or graveside service are encouraged to wear their Husker attire.

--

Richard Allen Mayfield was born April 11, 1928, at rural Shelton to Leo James and Lucile Aleta (Campbell) Mayfield. He grew up and received his education in Shelton, graduating from Shelton High School. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska – Kearney, where he played on the football team.

Dick married Wilma Jean Riley on Aug.16, 1950. They made their home in Shelton later moving to the farm. Dick entered the U.S. Army in 1952 serving during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He returned to farm near Shelton until 1995 when he and Jean retired into Shelton. Dick was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church, the American Legion and the Elks Lodge.

He was honored by the Nebraska Athletic Directors Association for his service as time keeper for the Shelton High School basketball and football games. He was also inducted into the Shelton High School Hall of Fame.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Riley and Jennifer Mayfield of Gibbon and Randy and Shelley Mayfield of Grand Island; seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Wilma Jean Mayfield.

Visit apfelfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.