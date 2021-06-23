Richard Riessland

Pleasanton resident, 76

KEARNEY - Richard L. Riessland, 76, of Pleasanton died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Pleasanton with Father Richard Piontkowski officiating.

Burial will follow at the Pleasanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral Home.

Dick was born July 14, 1944, to Lawrence and Pauline (Nickman) Riessland. He grew up on a farm north of Amherst and took over farming at the age of 16 upon the death of his father. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1962.

On Oct. 7, 1967, he married Connie Talbot Riessland. They had five children together.

Survivors include his wife Connie; children, Laurie Riessland of Pleasanton, Lana Riessland Juracek (Troy) of Louisville, Amy Riessland Conaway (Ron) of Ralston, Cody Riessland (Heidi) of Pleasanton, and Corey Riessland of Pleasanton; thirteen grandkids, Connor Juracek, Jordan Juracek, Kerigan Juracek, Aiden Conaway, Reiley Conaway, Grayson Conaway, Kailin Riessland, Chance Riessland, Saige Riessland, Sutton Riessland, Triston Bruns, Tierney Bruns and Riegen Riessland; brother, Roger Riessland (Janet) of Amherst; and sister, Jeannette Taubenheim (Dale) of Amherst.

Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Debra Atkinson and Pam Ayers; and mother-in-law, Pearl Talbot

Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.