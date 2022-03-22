KEARNEY - Richard 'Dick' Caryl Ritscher,96, of Kearney died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney.
Private memorial services will be at a later date.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Dick Ritscher was born Dec. 25, 1925, to Hattie Edith and George Emmett Ritscher. His parents and siblings, Edwina, Oliver, and George, predeceased him.
He married Betty Ann Mack on March 24, 1948, and they celebrated 70 years together before her passing in 2018. Together they had six children: Carol Wahl, Sue Lentell (Randy), Malachi, Paul (Lee Ann), Jon (Susan), and Ellen Ritscher Sackett.
Surviving family include five children; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many grand-dogs, cats, a guinea pig and a cockatoo.
Beloved pets who crossed the rainbow bridge include Benji, Charli, Honi, Tag, and Toby.
Dick was a lifelong learner and graduated with a master's degree in music, a doctorate in education, and, at age 60, a Juris Doctor. His retired business card mentions that he is a "has been" - he "has been" a WWII Navy veteran, a professional musician, a public school and college teacher and administrator, a management consultant and trainer, an attorney-at-law, and an electric utility executive. He and Betty Ann moved to Kearney in 2002, eager to engage in the community. Dick served for a term on the Planning Commission and was a founding board member of the Senior College of Central Nebraska as well as session faculty of a dozen music courses. Dick and Betty Ann anticipated and enjoyed the magic of crane season each year. Recently, Dick looked forward to his daily "funky monkey" from Barista's Coffee House, playing his keyboard, and challenging others to cribbage.
Memorials are suggested to Rowe Sanctuary, 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon, NE 68840 or to Senior College of Central Nebraska, PO Box 1556, Kearney, NE 68848.
