KEARNEY - Rita M. Coakley, 90, of Kearney died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.
Interment will follow at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
Rita was born April 25, 1931, in Arcadia to Martin and Mildred (Elliott) Benson.
On June 30, 1947, Rita married Dale L. Coakley in Phillipsburg, Kansas. The couple lived and farmed near Comstock. Rita served as director of the Grand Island YWCA for several years. She also taught in Crawford and St. Edwards. Rita later served as the pastor of the Franklin United Church of Christ and filled in as needed for several other churches in the area.
She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, doing cross-stitch, leading Bible studies and being outdoors watching wildlife.
Survivors include her sons, David Coakley and wife, Nadine of Nixa, Missouri, Daniel Coakley and wife, Mary, of Hastings, and Gene Coakley and wife, Nancy, of Kearney; grandchildren, Crystal Coakley, Wendy Evans and husband, Michael, Randi Genuchi and husband, Kyle, Dustin Coakley and wife, April, Justin Coakley and wife, Barb, David Coakley and Nicolas Coakley; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Evans, Nathaniel Evans, Madelyn and Roselyn Genuchi, Samuel Coakley and Olive and Frances Coakley; sister, Marilyn Hyatt of Broken Bow; and special family friend, Carol Wolters.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Coakley; daughter, Laurita; and grandson twins, Jason and Christopher; and great-grandson, Beau.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 21, 2021.