Rita Jo Marzolf

Kearney resident, 71

KEARNEY - Rita Jo Marzolf, 71, of Kearney died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

--

Rita Jo was born Aug. 15, 1950, in Kearney, Nebr. to Clarence and Madge (Smith) Fuqua. She was raised in Kearney and attended Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1968.

On March 4, 1981, Rita married Charles "Chuck" Marzolf in Elwood. She was employed by Baldwin Filters as an assembler for over 30 years.

Rita enjoyed watching movies, reading and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her brothers, Jim (Barb) Fuqua of Grand Island, Rickey (Cheryl) Fuqua of Red Cloud; sisters, Gwen Traxler, Joanne Hansen all of Kearney; nephew, Bodie (Julie) Fuqua of Kearney; great- nieces, Hailey and Sydney Fuqua of Kearney; as well as many other nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Marzolf; brother, Rex Fuqua; sisters, Connie Weidel and Joan Cash; and half-sisters, Ethel Mae Bickford and Hazel Henry.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.