FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Roayne Alyce Hagan, 77, of Flower Mound, Texas, died surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 3, 2021, after battling several health issues.

The family will have a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood.

--

Roayne was born on Aug. 7, 1943, to Shorty and Jean Sunquist in Holdrege. Roayne grew up in her hometown of Elwood and took on a fun nickname that many still know her by today, "Punky."

Roayne graduated from Elwood High.

Roayne married her high school sweetheart, Garry Hagan, on Sept. 17, 1961, and had three daughters Jamie, Greta and Reta. Garry and Roayne raised the daughters in both Missouri and Goodland, Kansas. In June 2000 Garry and Roayne retired to Oklahoma and eventually moved to Texas.

Roayne was a wonderful grandmother to eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with all of them. Roayne loved to work on sewing projects in her spare time, including crocheting, embroidery, quilting and Swedish weaving. Roayne stayed very busy crocheting and quilting for all of the grandchildren during the years.

Roayne was a great caregiver to all who knew her. She always made people feel at home and made sure they were well fed during their visits. Several different family traditions and recipes have been passed on to many in the family and will be cherished for years to come.

Survivors include her husband, Garry Hagan; her three daughters; along with three older sisters, Marlys, Merileen and Renee; and two younger brothers, Merrill Edward Jr. and Raleigh.

Roayne was predeceased by her father and her mother.



Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 9, 2021.