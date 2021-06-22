Menu
Rob Richards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Robert Rob Oliver Richards, 72, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Kearney, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home in Scottsdale.

A celebration of Rob's life will be on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Kearney Country Club, at the 19th hole.

Memorial contributions in Rob's name are asked to be made to the American Lung Association, Norton Thoracic [email protected] st. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, Hospice of the Valley - Team O, or the First Tee.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 22, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Kearney Country Club at the 19th hole
NE
