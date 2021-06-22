Rob Richards

Scottsdale, Arizona resident, 72

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Robert Rob Oliver Richards, 72, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Kearney, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home in Scottsdale.

A celebration of Rob's life will be on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Kearney Country Club, at the 19th hole.

Memorial contributions in Rob's name are asked to be made to the American Lung Association, Norton Thoracic [email protected] st. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, Hospice of the Valley - Team O, or the First Tee.