Robert DeLaet

Ravenna resident, 69

RAVENNA - Robert Kenneth DeLaet, 69, of Ravenna died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Doug Gaunt will officiate.

Burial will be in the Riverdale Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the church.

Bob DeLaet was born Aug. 2, 1951, in Kearney to Kenneth and Audrey (Stearley) DeLaet. He went to school at Poole and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1970.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1977. Most of his service time was spent in Germany. From 1977 to 2000 he was a chef for NATO Armed Force.

Bob returned to the United States in 2016 and resided at the Good Samaritan Home in Ravenna.

He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. Bob had a love for animals.

Survivors include his mother, Audrey DeLaet of Ravenna; brothers, Dewayne and Judy DeLaet of Michigan, and Bill and Frances DeLaet of Ravenna; along with his sister-in-law, Marrietta DeLaet.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth; and brothers, Dan and Steve.

