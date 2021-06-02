ARNOLD, Mo. - Robert Dale "Bob" Griesse, 82, of Festus, Missouri, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Woodlands in Arnold, Missouri.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus and on Monday at Christian Outreach Church from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Steve Miller.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

He was born Nov. 4, 1938, in Imperial the son of the late Eleanor (nee Bell) and Richard Griesse.

Bob attended the University of Nebraska for three years and then served in the United States Marine Corps for four years.

He married Virginia, "Ginny," in 1967, and they worked on the farm with Bob's dad. During this time, he got his degree in industrial management from the University of Nebraska. They moved to Hillsboro, Missouri, where he attended the Christian Outreach School of Ministries and served for 25 years, along with his wife, as a lay minister to children. In addition, Bob worked as a printer. After retiring, he worked as an attendant at the Pevely Mobil "On the Run" station for 15 years, and was known for his friendly, smiling face.

Survivors include his wife Virginia (nee Rank) Griesse; daughters, Jennifer (the Rev. Russ) Dineen of Crystal City, Missouri, and Jane (Daniel) Lorenz of Hillsboro, Missouri; sons, the Rev. Jonathan (Valerie) Griesse of Brookland, Arkansas, and Jeremy (Maggi) Griesse of Barnhart, Missouri; grandchildren, Joshua (Christina) Dineen, Zachary Dineen, Stephanie (Jordan) Huffman, Katherine Dineen, Elijah Griesse, Genevieve Griesse, Danielle Lorenz, Carlee Griesse, Zadok Lorenz, Andrew Lorenz, Mabel Griesse, Sylvia Griesse, and Millie Griesse; great-grandchildren, Reagan Dineen, Macie Huffman and Emersyn Huffman; sisters, Carolyn Griesse of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Ellen (John) Weber of Kearney, and Mary (Ken) Elder of Atlanta, Georgia; and a brother, Ron (Judy) Griesse of Annandale, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister Evelyn "Evy" (Dick survives of Glenway, Michigan) Evans.

Memorials, in his memory, are preferred to the Christian Outreach Church or School.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 2, 2021.