ORLEANS - Robert B. Hauver, 76, of rural Orleans died Friday, June 11, 2021.

A celebration of life gathering will be 5-7 p.m. July 17 at Gremlin Cove Shelter House in Republican City.

The family has honored Robert's wish for cremation.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.

Robert was born Oct. 25, 1944, on the family farm in Phillips County, Kansas, to Dell and Daisy Belle (Wilford) Hauver.

He married Linda May Schriner on May 25, 1963, in Franklin. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Richard Hauver of Franklin; daughters, Brenda Rupke of Stockton, Missouri, and Lesley Fries of Upland; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 16, 2021.