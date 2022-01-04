KEARNEY - Robert "Bob" Lee Krell, 77, of Kearney, formerly of Hays, Kan., died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Aseracare at Amedisys 6415 Second Ave. Suite 3, Kearney, NE 68847. Bob's family is also in the process of developing a scholarship fund that will support future students entering Bob's trade/vocation as a machinist. Cards may also be sent to the family at Family of Robert Krell PO Box 171, Kearney, NE 68848.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 4, 2022.