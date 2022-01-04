Menu
Robert Lee "Bob" Krell
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Robert "Bob" Lee Krell, 77, of Kearney, formerly of Hays, Kan., died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Aseracare at Amedisys 6415 Second Ave. Suite 3, Kearney, NE 68847. Bob's family is also in the process of developing a scholarship fund that will support future students entering Bob's trade/vocation as a machinist. Cards may also be sent to the family at Family of Robert Krell PO Box 171, Kearney, NE 68848.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Memorial service
9:30a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob was our neighbor when I was growing up,through the years he helped me on different projects. He was an amazing machinist and builder. So sorry for your loss.
Jeff Messbarger
Friend
December 27, 2021
