Robert 'Bob' Krell

Kearney resident, 77

KEARNEY - Robert "Bob" Lee Krell, 77, of Kearney, formerly of Hays, Kansas, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Kearney.

Memorial services will be at 9:30 am, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Steve Shanno officiating.

Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Aseracare of Kearney, Nebraska at: Amedisys 6415 2nd Ave. Suite #3 Kearney, NE 68847. Bob's family is also in the process of developing a scholarship fund that will support future students entering Bob's tradeocation as a machinist. Cards may also be sent to the family at: Family of Robert Krell PO Box 171, Kearney, NE 68848. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

--

Robert "Bob "Krell was born on Jan. 15, 1944 in Milford, Nebraska. He was raised by his birthmother, grandparents and great-grandparents until he was four years old. At four years old, a woman named Eva Elizabeth Krell met Bob while he was shopping with his great-grandmother at Penny's, in Kearney, Nebraska, where Eva was employed. Bob's great-grandmother shared with Eva that they needed a family to adopt Bob. Right then and there, Eva decided that Bob would be her son. She often told her grandchildren, Rochelle and Cobey this story during their younger years. Bob was adopted by Eva and Gerald Krell on September 1, 1948. Bob immediately became the center of Eva and Jerry's life. Many black-and-white photos chronicled Bob's upbringing, sporting bicycles with western-wear, complete with holsters and toy guns, paper valentines with fedora hats and big-kid bikes with propeller beanies. Bob spent his childhood attending Emerson Elementary and Central Elementary in Kearney, Nebraska and his teen years attending Longfellow School and Kearney High School. It was during this time that he made many friends and some of those friendships were lifelong. Dwight, Dennis and Duane Bond became close friends and continuously referred to themselves as brothers over the years. This continued throughout the rest of Bob's life. Bob graduated from Kearney High School in 1962 and enlisted in the National Guards. Shortly after, Bob met Sherry Heusel, quickly smitten, the two began dating and married on September 19, 1964. This union brought two children, Cobey Lee Krell and Rochelle Lea Krell (Morris), into their busy lives. As their family continued to further their roots in Kearney, Bob honed his skills as a master machinist and provided for his family. Employment included, Rockwell, Baldwin Filters and a brief time at Coors. Bob's valuable work experience, coupled with a strong desire for being an independent business owner, inspired Bob to own and operate Krell's Fabrication, Krell's Machine Shop and Concepts Machining. It was during this time his wife, Sherry and his son, Cobey worked productively and successfully along his side, and as a team, for many years. It was also during this time, that Bob reconnected with Larry Beshore, and with their similar interests and kindred spirits formed a lifelong friendship, also referring to each other as brothers throughout the years. When Bob wasn't dedicatedly working at his shop, he greatly enjoyed fishing, boating and camping with his family. Fishing trips after dinner to nearby local sandpits have always been special and cherished childhood memories for his daughter, Rochelle. Throughout the years, many fishing and boating trips followed when Bob continued to share these memorable bonding times with his much-adored grandchildren, Codey and Carli. Bob also greatly looked forward to the camaraderie of camping, fishing, boating and open-road motorcycle trips with his friends. It was this combination of life that made Bob happy. Ever evolving and continuously striving for perfection, Bob's business gained a solid reputation for dependability and for things done right. In Bob's later years, he and his wife of 47 years, parted. Bob sold his business and moved to Hays, Kansas. It was in Hays where Bob enjoyed 11 years of a wonderful relationship with Mavis Kingsley. The two greatly enjoyed each other's company and common interests, such as, fishing, boating and a creativity for building things. Many intricate birdhouses and other detailed marvels were created at this time. As Bob's diagnosis of cancer became terminal, he was driven back to Nebraska, alongside his daughter, Rochelle and son-in-law, Scott. They brought Bob into their Nebraska home where they could meet Bob's diverse and urgent needs. The days and weeks of developing challenges and providing comfort will always be cherished by Scott and Rochelle. They and their family will always be grateful for the support and love they received from family, friends, the medical community, in both Hays and Kearney, and for the outstanding mentoring and unwavering support of the Aseracare Hospice team in Kearney, Nebraska. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Gerald Krell. Survivors include his significant other, Mavis Kingsley of Hays, KS and their beloved dog, "Buffy", son, Cobey Krell of Kearney, daughter, Rochelle Morris and her husband Scott Morris of Vero Beach, FL and Kearney, grandchildren, Codey Krell and Carli Krell of Kearney, and former wife, Sherry Krell of Kearney, Nebraska. Survivors also include extended family members and friends. During his life, Bob taught his family many things. He taught his family the value of work, the pride that can be earned by doing things right and the comfort of his company, by being a kind, gentle, loving presence in their lives. We will be always thankful that he was our friend, family member, father and grandfather and we will always be thankful for the memories and lessons that we can carry forward and cherish forever. Thank you, Dad. Thank you, Grandpa. Thank you, Bob. We love you!!