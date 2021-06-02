BERTRAND - Robert (Bob) Gerald Newcomb, 93, of Bertrand died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Cambridge with the Revs. David Kim and George Probasco officiating.
Interment will be at the Bartley Cemetery.
Visitation will held at the Lockenour-Jones Mortuary from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 pm.
Military honors will be performed at graveside with the Bartley American Legion and the Naval Honors Detail.
--
He was born July 12, 1927, at the family homestead north of Cambridge in Frontier County to Edward and Grace (Baker) Newcomb. He attended Cambridge High School and graduated as a member of the CHS Class of 1945. Following graduation, Bob served in the United States Navy for a year.
Bob married Janice Haussler. To this marriage, a son Robert Douglas (Doug) Newcomb was born. Bob started his 33-year teaching and coaching career at Bartley.
Bob and Arlene were married at Bethune, Colorado, on Aug. 2, 1958. Bob and Arlene had three additional sons, Gary, Larry and Craig. In 1962, Bob earned his Lifetime Education Administration Certificate from Colorado State College of Education in Greeley. He became principal at Bartley High School in the fall of 1962, a position he held until he retired in the spring 1990.
Bob became affectionately known as "Bartley Bob." Bob's family was one of his greatest treasures. He took great pride in each of his four boys and their school activities, then work careers and their families. He found a way to spend time with each of his boys, whether through school activities, sports, hunting, fishing or by taking leisurely drives around Harry Strunk Reservoir north of Cambridge.
Bob was a member of Kemper Memorial Methodist Church in Bartley. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Legion, the Elks Club in McCook and a lifetime member of the Nebraska Coaches' Association. He gave back to the community through various volunteer efforts.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 63 years, Arlene (Gramm) of Bartley; sons and daughters-in-law, (Robert) Doug Newcomb, Stratton, Gary Newcomb, Bartley, Larry and Shari (Bunger) Newcomb, Minden, and Craig and Trista (Hitzemann) Newcomb, Bertrand; four grandchildren, Kari and husband Tim Vacek, Lincoln, Kayla and husband Scott Smalley, McCook, Kyle and wife Hayley (Storm) Newcomb, Stratton, and Dawson Newcomb, Bertrand; six great-grandchildren, Tricia, Teddy, Molly and Luke Vacek, Lincoln, Hailey and Hayden Smalley, McCook, sister-in-law, Edna Warren, Kanorado, Kansas, and a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Grace (Baker) Newcomb; parents-in-law, William and Martha (Stahlecker) Gramm; brothers and sisters-in-law, Winton and Maxine Newcomb, William (Bill) and Virginia (Ginny) Newcomb and Ross and Mae Newcomb; sisters and brothers-in-law Ruby (Newcomb) Estergard Hutcheson, Willard Estergard and Bill Hutcheson; brother-in-law Arnold Warren; two nephews, Ryan Warren and Tommy Newcomb; and niece Kristi Temple.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked donation be made to either the Bartley American Legion or the Kemper United Methodist Church of Bartley.
