Robert J. "Bob" O'Brien
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Robert "Bob" J. O'Brien, 55, of Shelton died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with Father Jorge Canela officiating. Social distancing and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Service in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Shelton, NE
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
6 Entries
So sorry to hear about Bob! Prayers for Bob and your family
Paul & Peggy McRoberts
December 6, 2021
He was a great guy! Had a kind heart he would do anything you asked. We had some good times. May he be dancing in heaven. He will be missed.Know you are in our thoughts and prayers! Here to our Cowboy Bob!!
Bill & Teresa Schnase
December 14, 2020
RIP Bob, Enjoyed our time working together at Chief Fab.
Aaron Nilson
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bobs passing. I worked with him years ago, quite a character. He will be missed. Prayers for his faiky
Terry yarns
December 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Love you.
Cheryl Turner
December 12, 2020
Are deepest sympathy to your family. Know you are in our prayers
Paul &Peggy McRoberts
December 11, 2020
