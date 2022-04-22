LINCOLN - The Rev. Robert Barrett Rooney, 85, died with family at his side on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.
Rosary is 10 a.m. May 3, with Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Both Rosary and Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church in Greeley.
Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
He was born in Greeley on Nov. 20, 1936, to Harry and Mary Virginia Rooney. He attended St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees, and was ordained into the priesthood in 1962.
Father Bob was befriended and beloved by his parish families and friends across the Grand Island Diocese for more than 50 years. Aside from his pastoral duties, his passions included teaching, counseling, working as a hospital chaplain, and authoring several books of wisdom and encouragement.
Father Bob had a renowned sense of humor, loved family, music, outdoor activities, a good meal, all things Irish, the Boston Red Sox and popcorn. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Mary Jane Sweet, Pat Rooney, Joe Rooney, Jerry Rooney, Karen Colleran and Jill Rooney.
Father Bob's family is deeply grateful to the staff at Madonna for the extraordinary care and love he received through the years.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Madonna Foundation, madonna.org/foundation
, and the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island, gidiocese.org.
Visit bmlfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 22, 2022.