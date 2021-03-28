"Bobbie" came to my Riverdale home for a Lamaze Refresher course, bringing many of her small children in tow. When it was snack time, she arranged newspapers on my kitchen floor, and the children automatically sat down, and neatly chowed down happily! I was VERY impressed at her loving command of the bunch. I thought that she could handle a dozen offspring equally as well! What a lady. My sympathy.

Kathy Campbell RN March 30, 2021