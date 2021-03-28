Menu
Roberta Geist
Kearney resident, 73
KEARNEY - Roberta Geist, 73, of Kearney died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
A service will be held for Roberta (Roller) Geist at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 1319 Fifth Ave. in Kearney, with a lunch to follow at the village, 1920 Ave. A. While she passed on May 2, 2020, her relatives decided to wait to have this memorial until the Cubs could play again. She used to tell us phrases like "better late than never," but she also used to say things like "you make a better door than a window," so it's not like every phrase was gold, you know? But if you'd like to come and join us for a celebration of the roller-coaster that was her crazy life - from childhood deafness to convents to being delusional enough to have eight children to dedicating her life to social work - we encourage you meet us there. It should be pretty entertaining as most Geist functions are. If you'd like to read more details, here's a link to the original obituary: https://www.osrfh.com/m/obituaries/Roberta-Geist/Memories.
But in closing, if your mother is still around, give her a hug and tell her you love her. That is all.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Memorial Gathering
village
1920 Ave. A, NE
Mar
31
Service
11:00a.m.
Family of Christ Lutheran Church
1319 Fifth Ave, Kearney, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
"Bobbie" came to my Riverdale home for a Lamaze Refresher course, bringing many of her small children in tow. When it was snack time, she arranged newspapers on my kitchen floor, and the children automatically sat down, and neatly chowed down happily! I was VERY impressed at her loving command of the bunch. I thought that she could handle a dozen offspring equally as well! What a lady. My sympathy.
Kathy Campbell RN
March 30, 2021
She was an amazing lady, I participated in some or prolly all,in the birth of her children.... she always remained up beat and ready for whatever came up.... so glad to have her pass through my life...RIP Roberta
Debra English Abels
March 29, 2021
