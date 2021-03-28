Kearney resident, 73
KEARNEY - Roberta Geist, 73, of Kearney died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
A service will be held for Roberta (Roller) Geist at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 1319 Fifth Ave. in Kearney, with a lunch to follow at the village, 1920 Ave. A. While she passed on May 2, 2020, her relatives decided to wait to have this memorial until the Cubs could play again. She used to tell us phrases like "better late than never," but she also used to say things like "you make a better door than a window," so it's not like every phrase was gold, you know? But if you'd like to come and join us for a celebration of the roller-coaster that was her crazy life - from childhood deafness to convents to being delusional enough to have eight children to dedicating her life to social work - we encourage you meet us there. It should be pretty entertaining as most Geist functions are. If you'd like to read more details, here's a link to the original obituary: https://www.osrfh.com/m/obituaries/Roberta-Geist/Memories.
But in closing, if your mother is still around, give her a hug and tell her you love her. That is all.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 28, 2021.