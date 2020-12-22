Menu
Roberto Cordero
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
KEARNEY - Roberto Cordero, 72, of Lexington died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dios Es Amor Church in Lexington. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Face coverings will be required at the church.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Lexington. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Roberto was born Jan. 27, 1948, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, to Eliseo and Dominga (Molina) Cordero.
Roberto married Delia Molina Rogue in October 1970.
Survivors include his wife, Delia of Lexington; his children, Edna Callejas of Lexington, Yudi Bran of Kearney, Christian Cordero of Kearney and Jimmy Cordero of Kearney; his siblings, Raul, Isias, Ovidio, Oscar, Yolanda, Sara and Iris; and two grandchildren with one on the way.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Dios Es Amor Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dios conforte sus corazones y les de fuerzas en estos momentos. Nos queda ahora permanecer en la fe para poder verle en ese bello hogar que Dios ha preparado. Familia- les mando un fuerte abrazo y siento mucho su partida. Dios es nuestro amparo y fortaleza. DLB
Rosana Cordero
December 26, 2020
Isaias Cordero
Brother
December 26, 2020
Karina Cordero
December 26, 2020
Karina Cordero
December 26, 2020
Bradley Comstock
December 26, 2020
