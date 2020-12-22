KEARNEY - Roberto Cordero, 72, of Lexington died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dios Es Amor Church in Lexington. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Face coverings will be required at the church.

Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Lexington. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Roberto was born Jan. 27, 1948, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, to Eliseo and Dominga (Molina) Cordero.

Roberto married Delia Molina Rogue in October 1970.

Survivors include his wife, Delia of Lexington; his children, Edna Callejas of Lexington, Yudi Bran of Kearney, Christian Cordero of Kearney and Jimmy Cordero of Kearney; his siblings, Raul, Isias, Ovidio, Oscar, Yolanda, Sara and Iris; and two grandchildren with one on the way.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 22, 2020.