Roger Dee "Buckshot" Dennis
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Roger Dee "Buckshot" Dennis, 74, of Holdrege died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Holdrege.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Dr. Mark Crist officiating.
Following the service, interment will be at Alma Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.
Roger was born Dec. 24, 1946, in an ambulance on the way to Smith Center, Kan., to Glenn, Sr. and Celesteah "Ferne" (League) Dennis.
On June 11, 1967, he married Linda S. Dixon.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Dennis of Holdrege; his daughter, Jennifer Dennis of Holdrege; his son, Monty Dennis of Loomis; brother, Glenn Dennis Jr. of Agra, Kan.; five grandchildren; one step-grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Dec
16
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
604 West Avenue, Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Condolences to the Dennis family. Rest easy Buckshot.
Steve Lowe
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results