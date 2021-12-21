Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Hagemeister
FUNERAL HOME
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Callaway
107 W. Pacific St
Callaway, NE
CALLAWAY - Roger Hagemeister, 93, of Callaway died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his farm near Callaway with his loving wife by his side.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to service time Wednesday at Callaway United Methodist Church, 207 E. Morse St., with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. also at the church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating.
Graveside will be at Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors with a fellowship dinner after graveside at Callaway United Methodist Church.
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway and Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roger was born in Inland on July 9, 1928, to William F. and Martha H. (Kloke) Hagemeister.
Roger married Elizabeth Ann on Nov. 8, 1953.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ann; his children, Corey Hagemeister, Kirby Hagemeister and Shannon Peterson; and two grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Callaway United Methodist Church
207 E. Morse St., Callaway, NE
Dec
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Callaway United Methodist Church
207 E. Morse St., Callaway, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Callaway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Callaway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Roger was one of the nicest guys I have ever met. I always looked forward to the days he and Elizabeth would come to get feed at our store, we always talked for awhile about so many things. What a great couple. God bless them both and RIP my friend.
mike evans
Friend
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Rogers passing today. He quickly grew to be my favorite patient. Rest In Peace, Roger. Many hugs to Elizabeth Ann and family. Love from “the one (nurse) from California”
Kelly C.
Acquaintance
December 22, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Sorry I'm not there for the services, we just found out at 8:30 and i was at work. Just no way we could get there in time. Love Rodney and Michelle.
Rodney Hagemeister
Family
December 22, 2021
Elizabeth Ann, We are sending our love, prayers, and sympathy to you and your family! We wish we could be there but just found out. We will always remember Roger’s big smile. We always loved visiting with you and and your stops to see us! Elizabeth Ann you take care. Hugs, love and sympathy! Rodney and Michelle
Michelle Hagemeister
Family
December 22, 2021
A visit with Roger was always a happy experience with a lot of laughter and good feelings! I have so many positive memories of this man who lived his life so well and shared his good nature with so many people! I am certainly thinking of all of you, Elizabeth Ann, Corey, Kirby, and Shannon. May Roger rest in peace and may God's perpetual light shine upon him!
Brian Gardner
December 21, 2021
We Always ENJOYED our Visits with Roger! Never were they SHORT Visits!!
Ron and Leta Roth
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results