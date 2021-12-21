CALLAWAY - Roger Hagemeister, 93, of Callaway died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his farm near Callaway with his loving wife by his side.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to service time Wednesday at Callaway United Methodist Church, 207 E. Morse St., with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. also at the church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating.

Graveside will be at Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors with a fellowship dinner after graveside at Callaway United Methodist Church.

Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway and Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Roger was born in Inland on July 9, 1928, to William F. and Martha H. (Kloke) Hagemeister.

Roger married Elizabeth Ann on Nov. 8, 1953.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ann; his children, Corey Hagemeister, Kirby Hagemeister and Shannon Peterson; and two grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2021.