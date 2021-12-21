CALLAWAY - Roger Hagemeister, 93, of Callaway died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his farm near Callaway with his loving wife by his side. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to service time Wednesday at Callaway United Methodist Church, 207 E. Morse St., with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. also at the church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating. Graveside will be at Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors with a fellowship dinner after graveside at Callaway United Methodist Church. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway and Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Roger was born in Inland on July 9, 1928, to William F. and Martha H. (Kloke) Hagemeister. Roger married Elizabeth Ann on Nov. 8, 1953. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ann; his children, Corey Hagemeister, Kirby Hagemeister and Shannon Peterson; and two grandchildren.
Roger was one of the nicest guys I have ever met. I always looked forward to the days he and Elizabeth would come to get feed at our store, we always talked for awhile about so many things. What a great couple. God bless them both and RIP my friend.
mike evans
Friend
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Rogers passing today. He quickly grew to be my favorite patient. Rest In Peace, Roger. Many hugs to Elizabeth Ann and family. Love from “the one (nurse) from California”
Kelly C.
Acquaintance
December 22, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sorry I'm not there for the services, we just found out at 8:30 and i was at work. Just no way we could get there in time.
Love Rodney and Michelle.
Rodney Hagemeister
Family
December 22, 2021
Elizabeth Ann, We are sending our love, prayers, and sympathy to you and your family! We wish we could be there but just found out. We will always remember Roger’s big smile. We always loved visiting with you and and your stops to see us! Elizabeth Ann you take care. Hugs, love and sympathy! Rodney and Michelle
Michelle Hagemeister
Family
December 22, 2021
A visit with Roger was always a happy experience with a lot of laughter and good feelings! I have so many positive memories of this man who lived his life so well and shared his good nature with so many people! I am certainly thinking of all of you, Elizabeth Ann, Corey, Kirby, and Shannon. May Roger rest in peace and may God's perpetual light shine upon him!
Brian Gardner
December 21, 2021
We Always ENJOYED our Visits with Roger! Never were they SHORT Visits!!