Worked with Roger at the Lexington Walmart. His smile was contagious and his customer service skills showed a genuine care and pride for what ever he did. He quickly became a favorite go to guy for many who shopped or worked there. Roger´s positivity and joy for life made it easy for many who needed a smile or genuine hello to get a lift when they saw him. I still remember a work practice that the company stressed for all of us at Walmart. We were asked to do three things for our customers. Smile, look them in the eye and greet them. For Roger this came naturally. I will long remember his example and friendship.

Mike Millican Work April 16, 2022