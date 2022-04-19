HOLDREGE - Roger Lee Imel, 73, of Holdrege, formerly of Lexington, died April 7, 2022, at the Holdrege Memorial Home in Holdrege. A graveside memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Roger's wish for cremation. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements. Roger was born in Garden City, Kan., on May 5, 1948 to Clinton and Maudie (McClure) Imel. Survivors include his two brothers, Dan Imel and Kyle Imel, both of Holdrege.
I was so saddened to hear of Roger's death. We worked together at the Tri-City Trib and remained good friends after we both moved on to other places. I have so many memories of Roger and the fun we used to have. He even came to Kansas a few times to see me and once we went to Worlds of Fun in Kansas City. Another time we met in Lincoln to go to a Husker football game when I managed to score four tickets from KSU. I know how much he loved his family and he will be greatly missed.
Glenna Machin
Friend
April 18, 2022
Worked with Roger at the Lexington Walmart. His smile was contagious and his customer service skills showed a genuine care and pride for what ever he did. He quickly became a favorite go to guy for many who shopped or worked there. Roger´s positivity and joy for life made it easy for many who needed a smile or genuine hello to get a lift when they saw him. I still remember a work practice that the company stressed for all of us at Walmart. We were asked to do three things for our customers. Smile, look them in the eye and greet them. For Roger this came naturally. I will long remember his example and friendship.